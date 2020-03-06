-
Jason Day putts well but delivers a 1-over 17 second round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day opens with birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Day lands his 162-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Day hit 1 of 4 fairways and 2 of 5 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day in 120th at 3 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 254 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Jason Day chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 over for the round.
