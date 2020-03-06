In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 1st at 7 under with Tyrrell Hatton; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang had a fantastic chip-in on the 231-yard par-3 second. His tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Kang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Kang got to the green in 3 and sunk 63-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kang's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 16th, Kang hit his 92 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 4 under for the round.