  • Sung Kang shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sung Kang sinks a 63-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang’s incredible birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sung Kang sinks a 63-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.