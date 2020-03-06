Rob Oppenheim hit 3 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

Oppenheim got a double bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Oppenheim's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Oppenheim's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 212 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Oppenheim chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 6 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 5 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 6 over for the round.