Strong putting brings Brian Harman an even-par round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his round tied for 99th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-5 sixth, Brian Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
Harman his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to even for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Harman's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
