Scott Harrington hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

Harrington hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 69-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.