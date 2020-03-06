Alex Noren hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 91st at 6 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Noren's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Noren got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Noren hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Noren to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 3 over for the round.

Noren his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noren to 4 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Noren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noren to 5 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Noren's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 256 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Noren chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 5 over for the round.