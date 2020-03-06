  • Alex Noren shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Alex Noren sinks a 41-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren’s 41-foot eagle putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Alex Noren sinks a 41-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.