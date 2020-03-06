-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 74th at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 second green, Streelman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and one putting, moving Streelman to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.