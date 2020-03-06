-
Marc Leishman putts well in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Marc Leishman on trying to emulate Arnold Palmer at Bay HillPrior to the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Marc Leishman talks about the importance of the founder of Bay Hill, Arnold Palmer and the legacy he left outside the ropes.
Marc Leishman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Patrick Reed, and Sung Kang; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, Sungjae Im, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Marc Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Leishman hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
