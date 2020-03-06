Marc Leishman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Patrick Reed, and Sung Kang; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, Sungjae Im, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Marc Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Leishman hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Leishman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.