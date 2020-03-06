Ryan Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 51st at 2 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Moore's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.