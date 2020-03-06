-
10-over 82 by Rafa Cabrera Bello in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 116th at 12 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Cabrera Bello's his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 4 over for the round.
Cabrera Bello hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Cabrera Bello to 8 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 7 over for the round.
