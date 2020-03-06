Charl Schwartzel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 100th at 7 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, Sung Kang, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory McIlroy, Matt Wallace, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, and Sam Burns are tied for 7th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwartzel hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Schwartzel's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Schwartzel to 5 over for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.

Schwartzel hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schwartzel to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwartzel had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 over for the round.