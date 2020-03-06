-
Matt Jones posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and finished the round bogey free. Jones finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Matt Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Jones chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Jones at 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 354 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Jones chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
