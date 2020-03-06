In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 114th at 8 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 4 under.

Glover's tee shot went 299 yards to the fairway bunker and his approach went 57 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 6 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 over for the round.