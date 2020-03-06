Rod Perry hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Perry his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Perry to 1 over for the round.

After a 225 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Perry chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Perry had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perry to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Perry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perry to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Perry's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Perry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perry to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Perry went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Perry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Perry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perry to 2 over for the round.

Perry got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Perry hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Perry to 1 over for the round.

Perry missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Perry to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Perry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perry to 1 over for the round.