Scott Piercy shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 84th at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Piercy got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Piercy to 6 over for the round.
