Bubba Watson hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 109th at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th, Bubba Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Watson had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.

Watson hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 511-yard par-5 16th. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Watson's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Watson got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Watson to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Watson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Watson to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Watson chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Watson at 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 5 over for the round.