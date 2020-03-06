  • Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jimmy Walker sinks a 29-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Jimmy Walker's 29-foot eagle putt at Arnold Palmer

