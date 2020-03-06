-
-
Jimmy Walker shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Jimmy Walker's 29-foot eagle putt at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jimmy Walker sinks a 29-foot eagle putt on the par-5 6th hole.
Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Walker had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Walker's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 under for the round.
-
-
