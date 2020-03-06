  • Graeme McDowell shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Graeme McDowell sinks a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Graeme McDowell birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at Arnold Palmer

