Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

McDowell his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McDowell to even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, McDowell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McDowell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.