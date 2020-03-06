-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 65th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harris English, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
