Kevin Na hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Na had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Na chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Na's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Na to even for the round.