Adam Scott finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
Highlights
Adam Scott’s birdie putt on No. 12 at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott sinks a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 81st at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 250 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Scott chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Scott's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Scott chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Scott chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Scott chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to even for the round.
