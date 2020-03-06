In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 81st at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Scott chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Scott's tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Scott chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Scott chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Scott chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott to even for the round.