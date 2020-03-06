  • Adam Scott finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Scott sinks a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott’s birdie putt on No. 12 at Arnold Palmer

