In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Pat Perez hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 109th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Perez hit his 157 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Perez's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 3 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Perez's tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.