Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 69th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Poulter tee shot went 248 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poulter to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 sixth, Poulter hit his 108 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 seventh green, Poulter suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poulter at 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Poulter chipped in his fourth shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Poulter's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 5 over for the round.