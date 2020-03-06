-
Zach Johnson putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Zach Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 40th at 1 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Zach Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Johnson tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Johnson chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
