Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory Sabbatini hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
