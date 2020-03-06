-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 70th at 2 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Taylor's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Taylor's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
