-
-
Justin Rose shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Justin Rose gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Justin Rose gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Justin Rose hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 91st at 6 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 second green, Rose suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rose at 3 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Rose chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rose to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.