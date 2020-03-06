Charles Howell III hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Howell III finished his round tied for 111th at 7 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, Charles Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Charles Howell III at 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Howell III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

Howell III tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Howell III to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Howell III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Howell III to 4 over for the round.