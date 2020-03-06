-
Henrik Stenson shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Henrik Stenson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 83rd at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Stenson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Stenson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.
Stenson got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stenson to even for the round.
