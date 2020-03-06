Padraig Harrington hit 2 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 109th at 9 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a 261 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harrington chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 4 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 5 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 6 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Harrington's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 138 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.