In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Lee Westwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Westwood finished his day tied for 70th at 4 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Westwood hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Westwood at 1 over for the round.

Westwood got a double bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Westwood to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Westwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Westwood's 91 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Westwood chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Westwood at 3 over for the round.

Westwood got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westwood to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Westwood hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Westwood to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Westwood had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Westwood to 2 over for the round.