Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Cink hit an approach shot from 165 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cink's 86 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.