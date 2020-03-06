Brian Gay hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 58th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Gay had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Gay's 167 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gay had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Gay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to even-par for the round.