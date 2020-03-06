In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 22nd at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hoffman's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Hoffman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Hoffman hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.