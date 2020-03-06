In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Vijay Singh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Singh finished his day tied for 107th at 9 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Singh's tee shot went 255 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.

Singh got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Singh to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Singh's tee shot went 170 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 48 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Singh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Singh at 2 over for the round.

Singh hit his drive 301 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the 16th. This moved Singh to 1 over for the round.

Singh his second shot was a drop and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Singh to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Singh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Singh to 3 over for the round.

Singh tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Singh to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Singh chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Singh at 4 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Singh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Singh to 3 over for the round.

Singh his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Singh to 4 over for the round.