In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Steve Stricker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Stricker got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Stricker hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Stricker's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Stricker hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stricker hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Stricker to 3 over for the round.

Stricker his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stricker to 4 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Stricker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Stricker at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stricker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.