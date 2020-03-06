-
Phil Mickelson shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson’s impressive second leads to eagle at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Phil Mickelson lands his 237-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 97th at 5 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Harris English and Sungjae Im are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, Sung Kang, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Scott Brown are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Mickelson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
Mickelson got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Mickelson's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Mickelson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even-par for the round.
