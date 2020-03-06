  • Phil Mickelson shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Phil Mickelson lands his 237-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Phil Mickelson’s impressive second leads to eagle at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Phil Mickelson lands his 237-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.