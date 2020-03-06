-
Davis Love III shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 06, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Davis Love III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 38th at 1 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Rory McIlroy, Harris English, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Love III hit his 78 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Love III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 221-yard par-3 17th green, Love III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Love III at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Love III had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to even for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.
