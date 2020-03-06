In his second round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robert Gamez hit 5 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 23 over for the tournament. Gamez finished his round in 121st at 23 over; Harris English, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Brendon Todd, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Scott Brown, Scott Harrington, Sam Burns, Rob Oppenheim, Adam Long, Rickie Fowler, Sung Kang, Talor Gooch, and Matt Wallace are tied for 9th at 3 under.

Gamez got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gamez to 1 over for the round.

Gamez his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gamez to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Gamez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gamez to 3 over for the round.

After a 206 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Gamez chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gamez to 4 over for the round.

Gamez hit his second shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Gamez to 5 over for the round.

Gamez got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gamez to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Gamez's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Gamez to 7 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Gamez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gamez to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Gamez hit his 140 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gamez to 7 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 370-yard par-4 13th, Gamez went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gamez to 8 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gamez hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th. This moved Gamez to 9 over for the round.