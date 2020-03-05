Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 56th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolff had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wolff's 117 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.