Doc Redman putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler, Matt Every, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Graeme McDowell, Hideki Matsuyama, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Doc Redman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Redman to even for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 12th, Redman hit his 113 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Redman's tee shot went 233 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
