-
-
Cameron Champ shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to even for the round.
Champ got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Champ chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.