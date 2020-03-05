-
Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Clark hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Clark's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Clark's tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 349 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Clark chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Clark got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Clark to 4 over for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 206 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
