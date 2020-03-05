In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Clark hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Clark hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Clark's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Clark's tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Clark chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Clark got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Clark to 4 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 206 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.