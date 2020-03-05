-
Brandon Matthews putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 05, 2020
Interviews
Brandon Matthews explains his length before the Arnold PalmerPrior to the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brandon Matthews talks how far he can hit a golf ball and the atmosphere which he developed this skill.
Brandon Matthews hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Matthews finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
Brandon Matthews hit his tee shot 284 yards to the fairway bunker on the 461-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Brandon Matthews to 1 over for the round.
Matthews's tee shot went 338 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 64 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 590-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Matthews to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Matthews's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
