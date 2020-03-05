In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 11th at 2 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Morikawa sank his approach shot from 102 yard,s carding a eagle for the hole. The eagle moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.