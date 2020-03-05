  • Sepp Straka shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sepp Straka holes a 34-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Sepp Straka’s clutch birdie chip shot at Arnold Palmer

