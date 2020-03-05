-
Sepp Straka shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 05, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka’s clutch birdie chip shot at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sepp Straka holes a 34-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Straka chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
After a 263 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 2 over for the round.
Straka missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 26 yards for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.
