In his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, J.T. Poston hit 4 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day in 121st at 12 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Poston hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Poston's 80 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Poston's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Poston got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 6 over for the round.

Poston scored a triple bogey on the 555-yard par-5 15th. Getting on the green in 7 and one putting, bringing Poston to 9 over for the day.

Poston his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 10 over for the round.