Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Lebioda's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Lebioda went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.