Matt Wallace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 7th at 3 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 400-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wallace's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Wallace's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.