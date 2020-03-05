Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Matt Every is in 1st at 7 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Talor Gooch are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 221-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.